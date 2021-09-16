A platform to sell pre loved items

New Delhi, Sep 16 A garage sale in the 21st century needs a tech savvy platform. Which is where Poshmark comes into the picture, the platform with a community over 2.5 million Canad has products listed with over half a billion dollars in value by their users.

It began expanding outside of the United States in Canada in May 2019, and has now launched in India. So its become simple and easy for anyone to sell items from their closet, enabled by a full suite of end-to-end seller tools and services, including seamless listing, merchandising, promotion, pricing, and shipping. Indian consumers will be able to join Social marketplace Poshmark, Inc.

