A tribute to the heroes of our times

New Delhi, Aug 21 Delhi-based shopping centre Select CITYWALK is presenting a poignant tribute to the heroes who stepped up to help those most in need in the grip of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic this year. Featuring real people who brought smiles, hope and relief to countless suffering citizens during the dreaded second wave, this campaign reminds us that we all have the potential to make a difference.

Titled "TheCitySalutesYou", the campaign features six individuals who went above the line of duty to deliver support and relief to many.

The campaign shares the journey of Covid heroes where they talk about the motivation that pushed them to help people out to the best of their capacity and the moment when they realised, they need to step up and do something for humanity. The moving campaign brings together, Harteerath Singh of Hemkunt Foundation, who helped thousands of families by providing free oxygen across the country to Nandini Ghosh of The Good Food Project who fed crematorium workers during the pandemic, Saleem Khan and Harsimar of Little India Foundation who donated food to the needy, to standup comedian Amit Tandon and Psychologist Divija Bhasin who put smiles on people's faces during those grim times and brought them hope and positivity.

The campaign features these covid heroes dressed head to toe in a chosen collection from popular fashion brands, namely Ted Baker, Onitsuka Tiger, Adidas Originals, Massimo Dutti, Aldo, Gant, CK, Zara, Mango, Brooks Brothers, Steve Madden, Dune, Charles and Keith. The campaign presents them in stylish, yet very relatable content, showing how ordinary citizens, just like us can raise the bar and bring so much change if they put their mind to it. It is a tribute to the hero in all of us, who can do so much more with just a step forward in the right direction.

Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director & CEO, Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd says: "This initiative is an effort from our side to recognise and appreciate organisations and individuals who have come forward to fight the pandemic. It is an honour for us to bring them together and salute their courage, grit and unseen efforts."

On being a part of the campaign Harteerath Singh of The Hemkunt Foundation said, "It was an absolute pleasure to be a part of this campaign. It's very thoughtful of Select City Walk to honour Covid heroes. I hope it inspires many others to come forward and support those in need not just during the pandemic but generally in life too. Big ups to the entire team for putting forward this unique campaign!"

Psychologist Divija Bhasin commented, "It was really exciting to be a part of this campaign as I've never been styled before or done a photoshoot. It made me feel special and believe that the work I do is being seen and appreciated by people. This kind of campaign makes all the time, effort and work I do worth it as they make me believe that I am actually doing something that is bringing a change in the society."

