At home on the weekend with a perfect scotch cocktail

New Delhi, July 30 It's time to put your secret mixology abilities to use and prepare some refreshing cocktails at home over the weekend. While scotch is commonly preferred neat or on the rocks, its rich flavours make it a versatile spirit that can be enjoyed by everyone.

So, why wait? Bring out the drama and savour the moments with your close ones. Diageo India Brand Ambassador, Akash Tomar, shares few cocktail recipes to let you experience flavour notes that belong to your home bar.

Pumpkin Sour

Ingredients:

* 45 ml Black & White Scotch Whisky

* 30 ml Pumpkin Puree

* 25 ml Pineapple Juice/Egg white 1 No.

* 30 ml Lime Juice

Garnish: cherry/rosemary.

Glassware: coupe

Method:

* In a cocktail shaker, combine all of the ingredients and mix vigorously.

* Fill the cocktail shaker halfway with ice and shake vigorously again.

* Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

* Garnish with Rosemary/cherry skewer

Garden to Glass

Ingredients:

* 45 ml Singleton of Glendullan

* 25 ml lime juice

* 25 ml sugar syrup

* Mint leaves 8 nos.

* Cucumber slice 5 nos.

Garnish: Mint & Cucumber

Glassware: Old Fashioned

Method:

* In a cocktail shaker, combine all of the ingredients

* Add ice and shake vigorously

* Strain into an old-fashioned glass over new ice

* Garnish with mint springs and cucumber

Nutty Johnnie

Ingredients:

* 45 ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

* 10 ml cherry liqueure

* 5 ml amaretto

* 10 ml limoncello

Garnish: Fresh cherry

Glassware: Whisky

Method:

* In a mixing glass, combine all of the ingredients

* Add ice and whisk well

* Fine strain into an old-fashioned glass over new ice

* Garnish with a fresh cherry

Spiced Talisker Highball

Ingredients:

* 45 ml Talisker 10 YO

* 20 ml cinnamon syrup

* 15 ml lime juice

* 110 ml soda

Garnish: Orange zest and cinnamon stick

Glassware: Highball

Method:

* Fill a highball glass halfway with ice

* Pour in all of the ingredients and mix thoroughly

* Serve with orange zest and a cinnamon stick as garnish.

Yuzu Red Highball

Ingredients:

* 45 ml Johnnie Walker Red Label

* 20 ml yuzu puree

* 15 ml ginger syrup

