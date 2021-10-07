New Delhi, Oct 7 Festivals can inevitably lead to two situations: a perfectly enjoyable and energetic day when you look your best, or alternatively a tiring, sweaty day due to the heat and humidity. While it is understandable that sweating is a perfectly natural human bodily function, yet heat and sweat can cause a few skin problems, like clogged pores, blackheads, acne, pimples and rash. However, there is no cause for despair, if you can follow a few beauty hacks that can keep skin problems at bay.

Before we delve deep into the subject, it should be noted that the golden principle of skincare is Cleansing, Toning and Moisturizing, which cannot be done away with at any cost. Cleansing of the skin assumes importance, in order to get rid of the sweat and oil deposits. A proper routine of CTM helps to keep the skin moisturized and restore the normal acid-alkaline balance of the skin so that eruptive conditions like pimples and acne are prevented.

Beauty Mogul Shahnaz Husain shares beauty hacks to beat festival blues:

Sunscreen is indispensable: Protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun's UV rays by applying sunscreen, before going out in the sun, on the face and exposed areas of the body. Select a sunscreen or sunblock with an SPF of at least 20 or 25. For sun-sensitive skin, apply a higher SPF of 40 or 60. If the skin is dry, a sunblock cream should be applied, while for normal to oily skin or combination skin, a sunscreen gel is more suitable. The sunscreen should be applied about 20 minutes before sun exposure, to allow it time to be absorbed by the skin. It should be reapplied if you are in the sun for longer than an hour at a stretch. The effects of the sun increase near water bodies and snow, as they reflect the sun's radiation. In the treatment of skin pigmentation, skin protection with sunscreens is an important aspect.

Opt for light and matte makeup: Make-up, festivities, heat and sweat need the careful choice of cosmetics. Heat can stimulate the oil and sweat glands further, making the skin oily. So, you should select matte products that are oil-free. Matte products do not have contain mineral oil and other oils, the make-up will not feel oily, especially during the day. Using matte products help to control the oily look.

Rosewater toner: Brimming with vitamins such as Vitamin A, C, D, E and B3, rose water is a wonderful ingredient for a skin-toner. Rosewater suits all skin types and can protect the skin from heat and pollution, refresh the skin and add a natural glow. It has antioxidant properties, providing youthful skin and sealing natural moisture.

Use a mattifier: Mattifier is a magic product for people with oily skin. The prime objective of applying a mattifier is to cut down on the production of oil in order to prevent the skin from becoming greasy and excessively shiny. The mattifier may be a light powder, or a lotion, balm or matte moisturiser. They should help to absorb oil, reduce oiliness, shrink the pores and minimize blemishes.

Do not forget eye primers: To keep your makeup look firm even around the eye region, wearing an eye primer can be a great boon. This is due to the fact that eye primers make eye makeup last longer and also prevents creasing.

Spray away the heat with cooling mist: To ensure that your face looks smooth and lustrous throughout the day, hydration is important. A cooling mist does just that in a more effective manner. A fine spray of mist can quench your skin's thirst and restore balance, adding an attractive glow.

Put on chilled sheet masks: At the end of the long festive day, make sure you give full attention to your night skincare routine. Remove make-up at night. Beginning with a chilled sheet mask will relax your face and provide it hydration. Aloe Vera or Cucumber masks can be prepared at home and then kept in the refrigerator to cool them before applying. You can also put on an almond cream or lip balm.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor