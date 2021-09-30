Celebrating India's climate action

New Delhi, Sep 30 The United Nations in India announced the launch of its climate campaign "We The Change", which aims to showcase climate solutions pioneered by young Ind as a celebration of India's climate leadership. Through the #WeTheChangeNow call to action, 17 young climate champions will invite young Ind to join the movement by sharing their climate action stories on the campaign website.

"The campaign inspired by the stories of India's young climate leaders encourages us to adopt a more solution-based, innovative approach to fight climate change. We know solutions are already within reach to solve the present climate crisis. We hope that Page 1 of 6 through the #WeTheChangeNow campaign, we will inspire bolder climate action from people, communities and the national and state governments," says Deirdre Boyd, UN Resident Coordinator in India.

The campaign will celebrate and curate innovative, sustainable and equitable climate solutions and actions being pioneered by young people in India. The focus is on strengthening engagement with governments and civil society for a more collaborative approach to climate action.

"We need enabling spaces for co-learning and collaboration for effective climate action. It's inspiring to be part of a journey that allows me to meet other young people who are championing climate action and advocacy while collaborating with various policymakers and other climate stakeholders," says Archana Soreng, young climate campaigner and member of the UN Secretary-General's Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change.

India has shown great leadership in combating climate change through its strategic and timely climate policies. Currently, India is on track to meet its Paris Climate Agreement commitments and is likely to outperform its Nationally Determined Contributions

