Comfort over style

New Delhi, Oct 10 In the words of fashion's most legendary icon, "Fashion has two purposes: comfort and love. Beauty comes when fashion succeeds, "said Coco Chanel.

In fact, fashion is an extension of a person, at Style Island, it's a form of self-expression, an art, a quirk, a moodit's just so many things. Their vision is to empower women so they can express their personal style with confidence. And nothing can be more stylish than what makes one feel comfortable in their skin and joyful inside-out.

It's interesting to note that every decade or so, clothing styles witness a different theme that directly reflects the zeitgeist. Whether it was World War 1 in the 1910s that saw a huge shift from vintage to chic, non-fussy, structured silhouettes or the liberating hippie movement of the 70s that went to town with psychedelia historical events have a profound impact on society and culture, and fashion is no exception.

Comfort too is relative to fashion trendsimagine the Mughals with all that opulencewhat was considered comfortable back then is, let's say, drastically different from the present day, to put it lightly.

Turning back to the future, fashion has revealed its malleability with the events of the past two years. The pandemic caused a total shutdown of activities, think remote working, lockdowns, and virtual 'everything'. If you've noticed, all the big names in fashion across the world are echoing the global social behaviour by introducing more relaxed, laidback styles that fit the need of the hour. Not saying office wear or evening wear has completely vanished, but today comfort definitely takes precedence over complex, elaborate genres.

'Athleisure' sobers down sportswear with a bit of laidback leisure. The brand has signature joggers tailored in luxurious fabrics, amalgamating comfort with glam. It is also adapting runway styles to suit the Indian body types, so the struggle with ill-fitting designs is minimised. One also needs to take into account that the 'one size fits all approach' just does not work. No matter the style, if the garment is customised to fit a person's figure, it automatically feels comfortable.

Customers can get real-time advice on what styles they can choose for a particular occasion, always, always keeping comfort in mind. From evening gowns to shorts, our collection is extremely versatile where there is something for everyone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor