Dastkari Haat Diwali Craft Bazaar from Oct 8-12

New Delhi, Oct 2 Promoting India's rich craft heritage for more than 35 years now, Dastkari Haat Samiti has been at the forefront of supporting the crafts community and building a thriving artisan buyer ecosystem. At a time when the national capital is adapting to the new normal, Dastkari Haat Diwali Crafts Bazaar comes as a breath of fresh in aiding artisanal livelihood and presenting unique, regional crafts for visitors to get their homes Diwali-ready.

"We want to ensure this festive season is different. We have come forward to meet customers halfway. If you love to craft, human endeavour and creativity, and want to do your bit to keep our craftspeople energised and our traditional arts alive, don't miss our Dastkari Haat Diwali Crafts Bazaar at Gallery1AQ," says Jaya Jaitly, President at Dastkari Haat Samiti.

A ray of hope

The Dastkari Haat Samiti has been working with them from the first day of the lockdown to ensure they had adequate rations and support systems. It has financially aided those who were in distress and could not pay their rent, school fees, urgent medical treatment and other needs. That's not all, the Samiti also organised craftspeople across the country to adapt their skills to mask-making. Via press write-ups, wide e-distribution of catalogues and personal outreach, the Samiti geared itself to direct nearly Rs 5 lakh worth of sales towards marketing masks in many varieties. It also encouraged its members among traditional artists to make Covid-themed paintings, which have also brought about good sales.

Craft, colour, and culture at the Diwali Crafts Bazaar

The season is changing, and weavers, sculptors and artisans from across the country are now ready with their wonderful ware that is as distinctive as it is beautiful.

What will visitors find at the Bazaar this time? Organic, block printed bed sheets and furnishings by master artisans of Rajasthan. Baskets, bright and bold jewellery, kaftans and dresses made with waste gamcha fabric by artisans from Rangeela Dhaga, an NGO. Eye-catching wire craft by a Delhi-based craftsperson, who will be showcasing jali cutwork wire lamps and other items for Diwali.

A new Pichwai artist will be presenting at the Haat for the first time with his artworks, pichwais made using gold, silver and natural colours. Aesthetic and utilitarian terracotta items by the Prajapati community, who have been doing this for generations will also be displaying their special Diwali range. Customers can also sample beautifully handcrafted masks, amazing traditional art with Covid-related themes that are commentaries of our times, worth preserving for history. With 45 to 55 stalls in place, these are just some of the many arts, crafts and decor that one will find.

Precautions in place

Craftspeople will wear masks and have sanitisers with them at each stall. The organizers also request all buyers not enter without masks. The temperature will be taken at the gate and strict social distancing will be maintained. Craftspeople have been longing to breathe the vibrant air of a typical Dastkari Haat bazaar and meet their favourite customers again face-to-face even if the masks cover their smiles.

Making use of the virtual marketplace

The Dastkari Haat Samiti's Instagram and Facebook have also brought many inquiries and sales. The Samiti now has its own online marketing platform dastkarihaat.com with most of its own innovatively designed products.

With all necessary Covid-19 precautions in place, the crafts bazaar runs October 8-12 at Gallery1AQ, Mehrauli.

