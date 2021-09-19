Festive Looks for Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi, Sep 19 Whether your plans for Ganesh Utsav are to welcome the holy deity at home, intimate gatherings for Darshan with friends or pandal hopping while staying safe step out in elegant festive style with this curation from Nykaa Fashion.

The safe and classic bet to keep up with tradition is to go for striking ethnic wear and add little touches of glam! High Low hem kurtas with gotta borders, asymmetric kurtas, low crotch pants an elegant sari and flowy silhouettes for women make for instant showstopper looks. The men can choose from a range of kurta churidar and Bundi sets, printed and solid kurtas in raw silk fabric paired with denim or just elevated bundis in solid hues paired with shirts and formal pants.

Labels like Gajra Gang, Aachho, Rust Orange, Shaily, Likha, Eridani offer plenty of options, while can men can choose from Manyavar, Truebrowns among others on Nykaa Fashion

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor