Ganesh Utsav 2021: Check out complete list of items, puja tithi for Ganesh Puja

Ganeshotsava will start from Friday, September 10. In Ganesh Purana it is called Vinayaki Chaturthi. In some Puranas, this date is also referred to as Mahasiddhivinayaki Chaturthi, Varad Chaturthi or Shiva. Bhadrapad Chaturthi has a unique general significance among Ganesha devotees and devotees.

The country is still battling coronavirus crisis that hit India last year. As a result, many pandals have canceled their respective Ganeshotsavs. However, there is no doubt that the arrival of Lord Ganesha in every house will be full of enthusiasm, radiance, excitement and joy. This day is Chitra Nakshatra, which is considered to be the best. It is advised to worship Parthiv Ganapati only after seeing auspicious time and right moment.

Auspicious moment for Ganesh Chaturthi Ganpati installation

Bhadrapad Chaturthi Start: Thursday, September 09, 2021 at 12:18 p.m.

Bhadrapad Chaturthi ends: Friday, September 10, 2021 at 9:58 p.m.

It is said that Sriganesha should be installed on Friday, September 10 from sunrise to noon. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the sun rises at 6:25 am. On this day, from 11:03 a.m. to 12:35 p.m., it is said that no auspicious deeds should be done during this period.

Pooja sahitya required for Ganesh pooja:

Chowrang or Pat and Makhar around to install Ganapati. Coconut, mango twigs, betel nut, water filled glass, spoon, panchapatri, tamhan, samai, akshata, cloth, thread, turmeric-kumkum, ashtagandha, patri, durva, flowers, vermicelli, vidya leaves, betel nut, fruits for prasada, take pooja material like modak, sweets, peda.