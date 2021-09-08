Ganesh Utsav 2021: Why do we eat 'modak' during Ganesh festival?

Ganeshotsava will start from Friday, September 10. In Ganesh Purana it is called Vinayaki Chaturthi. In some Puranas, this date is also referred to as Mahasiddhivinayaki Chaturthi, Varad Chaturthi or Shiva. Bhadrapad Chaturthi has a unique general significance among Ganesha devotees and devotees.

Happiness lies in the word 'modak'. 'Mod' means happiness. No one can deny that Modak is dear to Bappa and all devotees. It is very beneficial in terms of health, that is why Ganpati Bappa chose Modak as an offering. Let's learn the importance of Modak ...

Ofcourse modak is delicious but there is a big reason behind why modak is eaten. Sanjeev Welankar from Pune says that the month of Bhadrapad is the time when the actual monsoon season is coming to an end and it is leading to the heat of autumn. After Ganesh festival, Navratra in the month of Ashwin will come and at the same time 'October Heat' will begin. Heat causes acidity.

Modak is made up of Freshly grated coconut, Jaggery, Ghee, Cardamom powder.

Modak is also known as a super food. Coconut is easy to digest. It boosts your metabolism. It increases the good cholestrol in your body. It also helps in fighting with monsoon related bacteria in your body.

We put jaggery in modak that fights cold and flu and it detoxifies your liver and activates your digestive enzymes. Mostly modak are made by steaming and that's the whole secret. Steaming retains 90% of the anti-oxidants. It retains the color, texture and flavor of the food. It preserves nutriets like vitamin B & C, potassium, phosporous and zinc. Lord Ganesha brings all these good facts in a sweet packet of Modak to your home.



