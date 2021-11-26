Here's a list of foods that can help boost low libido

Low libido is a common issue that people have to deal with and can affect people's relationships as well. There are many psychological aspects related to it such as stress, fatigue and lifestyle changes.

However, a new research has found that you can say goodbye to a low sex drive by eating certain foods. These foods are supposed to make a huge difference like boosting libido and are nutritious enough to increase your stamina, reported Fox News.

Some of these foods are good for your heart as well, such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, healthy oils, fibre, nuts, seafood and legumes. Here's a list of some other food items that can help boost low libido:

1. Oysters are perhaps the best option for you to boost libido. They are high in zinc which regulates your testosterone levels as well as increases your blood flow.

2. Another seafood option for you is salmon which has omega-3 fatty acids along with other essential vitamins that leads to an increase in blood flow.

3. The other foods you can opt for that are high in zinc are red meat, baked beans, milk, cashews, pumpkin seeds, almonds and some cereals.

4. Avocados can prevent you from having erectile dysfunction. Apart from that, it maintains a healthy blood flow as well as cholesterol.

5. Other foods that you can opt for to increase your libido and maintain a healthy heart are citrus fruits, apples, berries, grapes, hot peppers, red wine and tea. Along with that, you can go for cocoa products like dark chocolate that can improve your blood flow.

You can also gorge on high-nitrate foods that include spinach, radish, lettuce, celery and arugula. Although these different foods can certainly help you out, they aren't enough. Medical experts recommend speaking to a physician if lack of desire, pain or impotence is holding you back.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor