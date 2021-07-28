How to deal with 'long Covid-19' in kids

New Delhi, July 28 Coronavirus has left a scar on our minds, and its impact is not only felt by adults but kids as well. The concept of 'long Covid 19' is not well defined yet, but there are several research papers that highlight the long-term effects of Covid-19 on various age groups.

Children who have battled Covid-19 are coming back to hospitals with post-Covid 19 symptoms like persistent headaches, fatigue, abdominal pain, gastric issues, heart palpitations, difficulty to sleep, muscle pain, loss of smell, and Tachycardia

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor