India at 'Design Miami' December 2021

New Delhi, Dec 11 Apical Reform Studio was the Indian representative at "The Design Miami" in Miami Beach earlier this month. It was the only Indian design studio to ever showcase their concepts based on this year's subject, 'Human Kind' at the 17th edition of the expo.

Over 35 gallery and Curio exhibits were on display, along with an intriguing lineup of partnerships and collaborations, throughout the event, which took place from December 1-5, 2021.

Apical Reform Studio collaborated with Gordana Zgonjanin and ZEEL Studio, a gallery specialising in emerging names in the art-design world. The star piece is the installation Emotional Rocks and Blurry Stars Kinetic Benches, which aimed to capture the essence of time by capturing the influence of intangible components of emotions on hard materials such as rocks.

"Emotions are strong feelings that all living entities experience that shape lives in the world. They are forces capable of impacting individual or collective lives and providing a sense of quality and meaning to existence as no other force can. The 'Emotional Rocks' art installation captures the tremendous power of emotions as powerful forces that can soften even the toughest," says Darshan Soni, Co-Founder and Director, as he brings this sculpture to life.

Amrish Patel, Co-Founder and Creative Director, said, "We are incredibly proud to be a part of Design Miami 2021 and have received an overwhelming response for our art installation. People are loving the concept, and the fact that it is a functional art created a more profound impact on the visitor. These pebble-like forms in the art installation are a representation of our evolved thoughts and perspective of life. It symbolises the extent to which adversity or bliss can affect our thoughts and perspectives."

This annual worldwide design exhibition, hosted in Miami, Florida, become a global design occasion that showcased the paintings of the world's maximum influential collectors, gallerists, designers, curators, and critics to be able to sell layout lifestyle and commerce. Design Miami is a must-attend occasion for all people inquisitive about collecting, showing, discussing and generating collectible designs.

