Integrate thoughtfully created and responsibly sourced products into your daily routines

New Delhi, Aug 25 With a push on vocal for local and conscious fashion, Tata CLiQ luxury launched 'The Limited-Conscious Edit', Indiluxe which aims to inspire and celebrate conscious consumption by enabling people to find thoughtfully created and responsibly sourced products which can be integrated into their daily routines.

The online thematic pop-up store called is a first of its kind intellectual property dedicated to recreating the pop-up experience virtually. 'The Limited' will feature a seasonal series offering the best in fashion, home, gourmet foods, and beauty from India's finest brands. The first edition is the 'Conscious Edit', where the curated online store will bring together collections from designers and brands across fashion and home categories to help customers discover conscious consumption.

Speaking on the launch, Rina Shah, Business Head, Indiluxe, said, "As a platform, Indiluxe offers a collection of thoughtful Indian contemporary and luxury brands which are truly exquisite and represent modern India across categories. The overall approach has been to curate and showcase such brands with an emphasis on exploring mindful business practices, remaining relevant, and building an honest relationship with the consumer."

Adding, "Given the times we live in, it has encouraged us to re-think how we consume various items. Conspicuous consumption is now replaced by conscious consumption. Consumers today are mindful of their purchases and how their actions are environmentally neutral, socially beneficial, and sustainable. 'The Limited - Conscious Edit', Indiluxe's vision is to inspire conscious consumption through a curation of brands across categories women's and men's fashion, home, jewellery, footwear, and bags. The edit celebrates Indian brands committed to responsible fashion and clean beauty practices. It champions mindful living and shopping this season."

The pop-up store is live for three weeks on the website starting from August 20 to September 10, 2021. The online pop-up will help customers discover a range of homegrown brands and their stories. The brands participating in this pop-up are: Akaaro, AKHL, Anomaly, Antar Agni, Beej, Codesustain, Countrymade, Dhaatu, Eka, Ikai Asai, Johargram, Kanelle, Khanijo, Mapcha, Mishe, Moral Science, Naushad Ali, No Nasties, QUA, Saphed, Soft Serve, Shop Melt, Shorshe, Studio Medium, Three Clothing, We Are Sui, Wicker Weaves, Yavi, Ziveli, and Zohra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor