Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber twin in black at Met Gala 2021

Twinning in black, Justin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber walked hand-in-hand at the Met Gala 2021.

Justin wore a dark suit with a black suitcase in his hands, while Hailey wore a black gown with a plunging neckline. Hailey accessorised her classy look with a pair of black glasses.

This is Justin's first appearance at Met Gala after 2015. On the other hand, Hailey was last in attendance in 2019.

The black head-to-toe look of the couple has impressed fans a lot.

Reacting to the pictures of Justin and Hailey from the fashion gala, a user commented, "The two look so hot."

Another one wrote, "The most stylish couple."

Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

