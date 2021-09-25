'KKK 11' contestants and their daring fashion statements

Mumbai, Sep 25 Action-based show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' is known for its adventurous stunts with host Rohit Shetty's quirky and witty attitude. Besides this the ladies on the show have also been giving some fashion goals to viewers.

Be it Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi or Nikki Tamboli, each one of them have set one or another trend to follow for their fans.

Let's take a look at some of the styles which the audience witnessed on the show this season:

Shweta Tiwari

The versatile actress also knows so well how to carry herself with whatever she wears. With her lovely flowy hair, and comfortable yet chic clothes, she made sure that she's able to do all her stunts in style. Be it fuchsia pinks or just the white, stripes or blocks, she has set some cool trends one can try next time.

Divyanka Tripathi

From being the perfect 'bahu' on-screen to doing stunts on the sets of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', Divyanka seems like doing everything perfectly and in the same way her wardrobe on the show was commendable. From wearing bold colours like red and black, to pairing it with beautiful and braided hair, her fans correctly named her 'sherni' for her daring looks and stunts.

Nikki Tamboli

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actor Nikki has worn some amazing well-coordinated activewear that looked so awesome and one would love to try it next time for a gym session. And then her wavy, honey almond-coloured hair just also seemed so perfect.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor