Luxury residences in the heart of the Capital

New Delhi, Sep 2 A home featuring one and two bedroom elegantly appointed with contemporary facilities and personalised services, is everything you can dream of in the heart of the Capital. The iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi unveiled Luxury Residence, offering stunning views of the Capital's skyline, with a design which reflects the city's rich heritage.

Sir Edwin Lutyens' architectural influences and the natural beauty of its surroundings are captured in these 14 luxury fully serviced residences featuring living and dining spaces, interconnected suites, walk-in rain showers, spacious wardrobes, fully equipped kitchens with modern conveniences and appliances.

Mr. Satyajeet Krishnan, Area Director - New Delhi and General Manager, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, said, "The Luxury Residences offer sophisticated and attentively designed living facilities, expansive and stylish spaces to unwind or work and are the perfect choice for an extended stay in the city. Taj Mahal, New Delhi has been on a transformational journey and has introduced distinctly designed and novel offerings, including Luxury Residences. We look forward to welcoming guests to another reimagined experience and a home in the heart of the Capital."

The Luxury Residences are complimented with the hotel's notable services that include the highly acclaimed concierge, butler service, personalised and flexible gastronomic offerings and culinary consultants, dedicated housekeeping and access to The Taj Club Lounge. State of the art air purification technologies, providing an environment of heightened safety and hygiene protocols, are present throughout the hotel.

