Malaika's dripping gold

New Delhi, Aug 1 Our answer to JLo... Malaika Arora, but don't take our word for it, check out her latest photoshoot which is proof enough!

The diva, who is a few yeas shy of fifty did a promotional photoshoot, looking drop-dead gorgeous in a one-shoulder gown. The star will be seen as a judge in the upcoming reality show Supermodel of the Year season 2.

Her stylist Maneka Harisinghani posted the photos on Instagram. Malaika is dripping gold in a label Slubne Atelier OrOr by designer Patrycja Kujawa which features a thigh-baring risque slit.

The ensemble with a metallic silver corset and sweetheart neckline shows off the star's envious curves. Harisinghani captioned the pictures: "Set FIRE to the R.A.I.N..."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor