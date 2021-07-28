'MasterChef Australia' finalist Pete Campbell plans pop-up with Shweta Salve

New Delhi, July 28 'MasterChef Australia 13' runner-up Pete Campbell has plans to visit India and do a 'pop-up restaurant' with Bollywood actress Shweta Salve, who had shared with him a recipe for the reality TV cookery show.

The tattoo artist, who is now home-bound in Sydney because of a Covid-19 lockdown in force in his city, said he would head for India as soon as flights resume between Australia and India. Speaking with from Sydney, Campbell recalled his conversation with Salve, whom he had connected with on Instagram.

"She has a restaurant and she wants me to come and take over for a few nights and do a pop-up there," he said. "I would absolutely love to do that." Salve is known for her appearances in 'Hip Hip Hurray', 'Kittie Party' and 'Left Right Left'.

If Campbell and Salve are able to implement their plan, the Sydneysider will be the second "MasterChef Australia" celebrity to get into the restaurant business in India. Sarah Todd, who had appeared in the sixth season

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor