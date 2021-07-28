Monsoon Hair Care Tips

New Delhi, July 28 The monsoon season is much loved by all a welcome respite from the hot summer, cool showers bring out a rich, earthy scent and a gentle breeze blowing through the hair. Despite it being the season of love and romance the monsoon can be quite unhealthy for the hair and scalp. Just like we should adapt our skincare routines to different weather; changing the hair care routine is also a must in order to meet the new, changing environmental conditions.

The increase in humidity can have multi-dimensional effects on long, lustrous locks leaving them dull, frizzy and prone to hair fall. Contact with acidic rainwater can leave the scalp extremely dry and flaky thus inviting dandruff related concerns. Air-drying the hair starts to take longer due to high humidity levels and dampness comes with its own set of concerns such as infections, itching etc.

While the above factors might make you love monsoons a little less; simple additions can help adapt your hair to the changing season and bring out its best texture despite the conditions. While these alterations can surely help, The Body Shop India shares a well-rounded routine to ensure nourished hair all year round:

* Cleansing: With the increased humidity there is a great chance to suffer from itchy scalp and dandruff. To maintain healthy hair and scalp wash your hair twice or thrice a week with a gentle shampoo that is suited for your hair and scalp type. Using an anti-bacterial and anti-dandruff shampoo once a week can also make a lot of difference and help get rid of the itchiness and flakes. Another word of caution is to use normal water to wash your hair, hot water can dry out & fry the hair, while cold water can shock it to damage.

* Conditioner/Mask: While it may sound like a task but this one step can be a boon to help reduce breakage. Monsoon season tends to make the hair frizzy and lacklustre; to strengthen the hair and add shine always use a conditioner or a mask that will help boost moisture level and improve texture. Leave on the conditioner/mask for about 5-10 minutes for best results and to make the most of the product.

* Serum: Leave on serums is a quick fix to get rid of tangles which often lead to extreme pulls in the hair thus increasing hair fall. It also creates a shine and brings an instant softness to the hair. Ideally, one should use 2-3 drops of hair serum gently on the damp hair.

* Oiling: Choose an oil that is lightweight and provides adequate nourishment to the hair. Oiling has been a timeless tradition that helps in adding lustre to the hair. Leaving the hair overnight is ideal however an hour before cleansing can also help reap several benefits. Oil massage also improves the blood circulation in the scalp thereby strengthening the hair follicles, promoting an itch-free scalp and supplementing hair growth.

* Styling: While styling the hair can always help the oomph factor, keeping it to the minimal is the better route to take focus on keeping the hair length manageable with regular trims, using wide-tooth wooden combs to reduce breakage and choose to air dry rather than using heated treatments such as blow dryers, straighteners, curling rods etc. The high-temperature setting on these devices can often burn hair and while there might not be any short-term effects, it can be especially damaging in the long run.

* Healthy Diet: Treatments, styling and routines are a great addition to help hair texture, shine and health but it cannot substitute a healthy diet that is rich in all food groups. Boost your nutrition intake and include Vitamin A, Zinc, Iron and Biotin which help in promoting collagen and boosting cell regeneration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor