New Maserati Grecale to premiere globally

New Delhi, Sep 24 Maserati has a long-standing practice of naming its cars after the world's most famous winds. It all started in 1963, with the legendary Mistral. This was followed by Ghibli, Bora, and Khamsin. In 2016 Levante, the Brand's first SUV.

An explosion of colours anticipates the power of a new breeze, as Maserati announces the date of the Global Premiere of Grecale, November 16 in Milano. Grecale is a wind that turns the every day into something exceptional and will blow across the Maserati range. The countdown to the discovery of the new model bearing the name of an intense, revolutionary and exceptional wind has officially begun. Grecale, will play a key role for the Brand and transform an everyday driving experience into something outstanding and extraordinary.

