Prinseps' Wadia Movietone auction opens for bidding on Nov 16

New Delhi, Oct 10 Prinseps are set to host the Wadia Movietone auction on November 16 at 10 a.m. The auction brings together items from the estate of Riyad Wadia, heir to the Wadia Movietone production house and a renowned independent filmmaker himself. Highlight lots include original movie posters from acclaimed films Miss Frontier Mail, Stunt Queen, Circus Queen, Khilari and Captain Kishore, among others.

Established in 1933 by brothers J.B.H. Wadia and Homi Wadia, Wadia Movietone was a noted Indian film production company. J.B.H. Wadia and Homi Wadia are great-grandsons to Lovji Nusserwanjee Wadia who founded the Wadia Group in 1736. The production house gained widespread acclaim for its early stunt films and its casting of an Australian stunt woman, Mary Ann Evans

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor