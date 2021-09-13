Reebok vs Prince announce new collaboration

New Delhi, Sep 13 Reebok vs. Prince have debuted new footwear and apparel collaboration inspired by the tennis court and the vibrant city of Miami. With Reebok and Prince's shared tennis heritage, this capsule collection is a combination of pop culture, sport and lifestyle that is fitting for both on and off the court.

Founded in 1970, Prince has become one of the most well-known and reputable tennis brands in the world. In 2019, the brand launched its lifestyle division, Prince Off Court, a new take on the brand's rich archive of design innovation.

Prince's Creative Director, David Grutman, partnered with the Reebok team to design the capsule collection. "Prince and Reebok have a great synergy, they are both modern sportswear and lifestyle brands, with an authentic link to the old school throwback days of tennis. I love both of these companies, I love being on the court and I love vintage everything about this overlap made sense from a personal standpoint, and it has been fun to work with the Reebok team on creating this collab," says Grutman.

The gender-fluid collection features the tennis-inspired Club C Revenge and Club C 85 that blend Reebok's traditional design elements with Prince's vibrant colours and logo. Each product was carefully curated to have a fresh, vibrant silhouette with a laidback feel that offers fans a way to uniquely style the one-of-a-kind pieces.

There are two colour offerings within the collection featuring Club C Revenge and Club C 85

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor