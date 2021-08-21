Refreshing spirits to accompany the drizzle

New Delhi, Aug 21 The monsoon is well in swing with cloudy skies painting our windows and the soft pitter-patter of raindrops calming many. To enjoy the monsoon mood one can, indulge in various forms of beverages, however, there is another refreshing option to accompany the drizzle tipples!

Roku Gin

True to its Japanese craftsmanship, Roku Gin alludes to the impeccable flavours and authenticity of the region. The unique blend artfully balances six unique Japanese botanicals Sakura Flower or Yae-Sakura and Sakuna Leaf or Oshima-sakura, which add the floral hints, Sencha Tea and Gyokoru Tea, for the full-bodied aroma, Sansho pepper or Bu-do Sansho, for the spicy notes, and Yuzu Peel, for the sweet citrus fruitiness.

Kou-Yo

An easy to make yet the flavourful combination of Roku with honey, orange and sansho pepper the quintessential spice used in many Japanese preparations and is one of the six key unique botanicals that make up the botanical mix for Roku.

Ingredients:

* Roku 45ml

* Honey Water 20ml

* Orange Juice 40ml

* Lime Juice 25ml

* Sansho Pepper Powder A pinch for garnish over the drink

Method: Shaken and Strain

Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Sansho Pepper

Roku Matcha

ROKU's unique Japanese botanicals and matcha green tea bring out the best in each other in this summery Japanese cocktail.

Ingredients:

* Roku Gin 45 ml

* Matcha 1/2 tsp

* Matcha Syrup 1 tsp

* Coldwater 45ml

* Stir

Method: Mix and stir

Glassware: Lowball gin glass

Garnish: None

Suntory Whisky Toki

Toki signifies "time" in Japanese. The House of Suntory's fourth Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo brought the grain component of the blend from the Chita distillery, where the heavy-type grain whisky is distilled only twice on column stills and is sweet and vanilla-rich in its unblended state. He sourced the malt component from the Hakushu distillery, which produces light, fruity malt similar to many Speyside distilleries. These seemingly dissimilar but deeply accordant whiskies, together with select Yamazaki malts for additional depth and complexity gave rise to the exquisite, silky taste, distinctive character and bold innovation of the blended Suntory Whisky Toki.

Toki-Yo Mojito

Infused with Toki whisky and toffee flavoured Okinawa sugar, both sourced from the heart of Japan, the Toki-Yo Mojito exhibits an inimitable mix of ingredients

Ingredients

* Suntory Whisky Toki - 60ml

* Okinawa Sugar - 15ml

* Clarified Lime Juice - 15ml

* Mint Soda

* Ice

Method: Build the drink in the glass by adding the whisky, Okinawa sugar and clarified lime juice and stir to mix. Add a block of ice and top with mint soda.

Glassware: Highball

Garnish: Lemon juice

Toki Whisky Sour

Reinforcing lemon juice, instead of lime, along with the flavoursome Toki, crafts the special variant of Whisky Sour

Ingredients

* Suntory Whisky Toki - 60ml

* Lemon Juice - 22.5ml

* Sugar Syrup

