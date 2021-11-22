Romantic stays for a Mini-moon in India

New Delhi, Nov 22 A mini-moon is an excellent way to unwind for a few days, forget about your worries, disconnect from technology, reconnect with nature, and simply be present with your partner before embarking on a lifetime together. Listed below are some of the top romantic hotels and venues in India suited for the perfect couple getaway.

Munjoh Resort in Andaman Island:

Andaman comes to mind when you think about a vacation! The 'Andaman', or should we say 'Maldives' of India, is one of India's most beautiful and magnificent islands. Andaman and Nicobar is one of India's most well-organized and cost-effective mini-moon destinations, offering a variety of lovely lodging options. Munjoh - Luxury Boutique Resort is one of the most romantic and opulent hotels in Havelock and Port Blair. A beautiful and sumptuous beach house reserved exclusively for you to enjoy, do as you please. It's a warm and inviting haven with rooms for families, honeymooners, and even lone visitors, as well as a private beach in one of the world's most magnificent settings. The gorgeous beaches, sparkling blue ocean, and romantic tranquilly make it an ideal romantic escape.

The Rain by Vista Rooms in Alleppey, Kerala:

This retreat illustrates that Kerala is regarded for having the cleanest environment in India. It offers the nicest and most natural vistas, as well as contemporary decor. This location is both luxurious and pleasant for your stay, making it well worth the visit. This is the first thing you see when you arrive in Alleppey, dubbed the "Venice of the East" for good reason.

Fazlani Nature's Nest in Lonavala, Maharashtra:

Your hunt for the most soothing stay in one of India's most popular wellness retreats has come to an end. Fazlani Nature's Nest, which overlooks the gorgeous waters of Mawal, features luxurious villas, an organic farm-to-fork restaurant where you can choose your own vegetables for the salad, an orchard, delightful afternoon duck parades, and equestrian therapy. This is the greatest romantic hideaway you've ever wanted, only 2 hours from Mumbai and Pune!

Ashore Villa in Goa :

At Ashore villa Morjim Beach, you may unwind in luxury. This ultra-luxurious house features contemporary art deco architecture and modern furnishings, making it ideal for families and groups of friends. There are several places to unwind and rest in the villa. While taking in a magnificent sunset, guests can rest in the infinity pool or rooftop deck. The terrace, which includes a sky bar and a steam room, is ideal for a nighttime BBQ or cocktail party. The beachfront Villa Ashore Living by the Sea is located in Morjim in a beautiful, tranquil setting. Morjim is known for being the home or nesting place for Olive Riddle turtles, and the enticing water is great for learning to surf, wakeboard, or simply relaxing on the shores while reading a good book or working on your tan.

