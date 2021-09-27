Shanaya Kapoor joins Ritu Kumar's squad

New Delhi, Sep 27 On a fashion note GenZ's style trend has been all about trendy, simple and functional, it bridges the gap between comfort and fun.

Bollywood's youth icon, Shanaya Kapoor who joins the #LabelSquad as the face for Label Ritu Kumar said, "Label Ritu Kumar is the epitome of being spontaneous and stylish mixed with a little fun and embraces my edgy yet carefree vibe extremely well. It's all about being comfortable in your own skin and that's what I believe in most. I'm very grateful and super excited to be the face of the brand!"

Amrish Kumar, Managing and Creative Director, Label Ritu Kumar and Shanaya Kapoor reveal more:

Q: Your go-to style while you twirl and sway to beats?

Shanaya Kapoor: The collection is very fun and really reflects my vibe, but if I had to pick one piece, it would be the black dress. Everyone needs that perfect LBD in their wardrobe and this sequined dress is very chic for going out yet comfortable enough to dance in all night!

Q: #JustDanceWithLabel; what's the inspiration behind the collaboration with the brand?

Amrish Kumar: LABEL Ritu Kumar, for us, embodies individuality and attitude. The collection has a young, bold, global personality. Dance and fashion are both art forms for individuals to express themselves and showcase their personalities. Collaborating with Shanaya was effortless her infectious personality shines through and conveys the Label philosophy.

Q: What is the unique design elements in this collection?

Amrish Kumar: Our new collection marks the first athleisure collection from Label Ritu Kumar with co-ords sets being introduced as a part of our core collection. For the colder months, we have printed puffer jackets, another first. The collection is functional and on-trend, ideal for those seeking to elevate their wardrobe with a contemporary touch.

Q: Do you think fashion is moving towards a more season-less approach?

Amrish Kumar: With the onset of the pandemic, individuals have become increasingly aware of how they invest. People want to buy pieces that are timeless and last in their wardrobe and are not governed by transient trends. We are moving to a world where the core of one's wardrobe is set to remain constant, with fun accessories and weather-governed garments being added in accordance with the season.

Q: What is your take on responsible fashion?

Amrish Kumar: Responsible fashion has always been central to the Ritu Kumar ethos, we have always kept the art and the artisan at the heart of everything we create. For fashion to be responsible, the entire lifecycle of the garment needs careful consideration, from the manufacturing to the ultimate disposal of the garment. The idea is to not be polluting, manufacture ethically and source sustainably. The responsibility lies both with the manufacturer and the consumer the two need to come together to drive real change in the fashion industry.

