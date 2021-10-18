Single Indians doing something different when it comes to sex and intimacy this year

New Delhi, Oct 18 The pandemic and lockdown restrictions have changed dating for single Ind and shaped the way single people in India are approaching sex and intimacy. In its Intimacy in a Pandemic Report, Bumble, the women-first dating app and social networking platform, shows how partner priorities are also seeing a seismic shift.

There's an increased openness towards sexual exploration among the dating app's users globally right now as per the recent global survey conducted within the app. India had the highest percentage of Bumble users

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor