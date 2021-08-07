The Chambers introduces 'Innergise'

New Delhi, Aug 7 India's very first exclusive business club, The Chambers, Taj Mahal New Delhi launched INNERgise a curated set of menus featuring fresh, homegrown ingredients packed with antioxidants and immunity-boosting superfoods as a part of its Rendezvous series.

Created in consultation with Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakal, Kerala, a century-old institution of renown the dishes use simple cooking techniques like sauteing, steaming and grilling to ensure that the nutrient quotient of the ingredients remains intact.

The launch featured cuisine and meaningful discussions on healthy foods and cooking techniques with executive Chef Arun Sundararaj, who also shared useful tips to extract the maximum health benefits from fresh and seasonal ingredients.

The elegant launch of this special wellness culinary sojourn was hosted at Albero the exclusive and beautifully designed restaurant at The Chambers, a magnificent venue at Taj Mahal, New Delhi with towering views of the Capital and monsoon washed green environs.

Rendezvous is a collection of curated events based on three pillars Epicurean, Engage and Entertain providing a collection of experiences from culinary delights and drinks, moderated panel discussions and performances by the best in Art and Culture, Music and Stand-Up Comedy.

