The largest handmade Covid art quilt spanning over 22000 square feet

New Delhi, Dec 11 The fight against Covid is yet far from end. However, with such strong individuals protecting us, India will undoubtedly emerge victorious at the end of this battle. People have a conduit to express their gratitude and respect for the Corona Warriors' valiant sacrifices on behalf of the country, thanks to initiatives like 'Together We Fly', a massive art work by Zydus teamed with the Corona Quilt Project

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor