There's a 'Succession'-inspired ice cream!

Season 3 of 'Succession' is almost here, and an ice cream joint in the US called Ample Hills is celebrating with a new flavour inspired by the Emmy-winning HBO series.

The acclaimed ice cream brand, which ships nationwide in addition to its 10 scoop shops across New York City and New Jersey, will start selling a "S'more on the Floor" flavour this Sunday, reported People magazine.

If the name sounds familiar, that's because it comes from the HBO show's iconic "Boar on the Floor" scene from season 2 -- one of the series' most memorable moments.

As the name suggests, it included multiple characters being forced to act like pigs during a game where only family patriarch Logan Roy knew the rules. It was both entertaining and a little disturbing to watch.

Ample Hills' "S'more on the Floor" is more enjoyable. It features milk chocolate marshmallow ice cream with marshmallow scotch swirls, chocolate-dipped graham cracker cookies, and chocolate "Greg" sprinkles (another nod to the series, this time after Nicholas Braun's character, cousin Greg).

Fans of the Emmy-winning series helped pick the name and ingredients for Ample Hills' 'Succession'-inspired flavour in an online contest that launched back in August.

Lauren Kaelin, Ample Hills' creative director, added a watercolour, hand-painted label depicting the show's cast.

The third season of 'Succession' also premieres on Sunday.

The series, created by Jesse Armstrong, follows the Roy family as they prepare for the next phase of their media conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo, amid Logan's (Brian Cox) declining health.

In addition to Braun and Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Hiam Abbass, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, and Arian Moayed also feature in the show.

( With inputs from ANI )

