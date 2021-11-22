Why we need different skincare in summer and winter

Summer is all about oily and itchy skin problems, while on the other hand, winters lead to dry and dehydrated skin conditions.

Well if the majority of problems arising during both these seasons are so different, would it be logically sound to say that the skincare routines for summer and winter would also be different. And it is understandable if you find this a little daunting.

However, there is no need to worry, as we will walk you through the transition from one routine to the other during these seasons to maintain the healthy glow of your skin with these tips by beauty expert Shahnaz Husain.

Summer regime

During summer, your skin is exposed to excessive heat and warm rays of the sun which can cause the skin to become sweaty and oily. What your skin yearns for during summer is to feel cool and refreshed. Since the oil glands of the skin are more active during summer, acne and breakouts are another problem that you need to prevent or deal with.

1. Exfoliate on a regular basis

It is important to exfoliate skin on a regular basis in order to get rid of all the impurities and unclog the pores. Doing this basically creates a clean surface for other products to work effectively. During summers exfoliation with tomato, works wonders as the tomato juice also aids in reducing oiliness and cooling off the skin. Take half a tomato and make it into a pulp. Add granulated sugar to it and your nutritious exfoliator is ready to brighten your skin.

2. Sunscreen is indispensable

The first issues that you need to deal with during summer are protection from heat and the harmful rays of the sun. This can be done by using a good quality sunscreen that specifically has SPF 20 to SPF 25. For sun-sensitive skin, one can use SPF 40 or even 60. Another key point to keep in mind while applying sunscreen is that the sunscreen should be applied 20 minutes before going out in the sun. Select a broad-spectrum sunscreen that provides protection from both UVA and UVB rays.

3. Drink plenty of water and rinse your face with cool water whenever possible

Winter regime

Winter exposes your skin to cold and dry weather conditions, which leads to dry and dehydrated skin conditions. Application of sunscreen is still necessary for winters, especially nowadays since the UV rays are still intrusive. Moreover, even exfoliation is important but use different ingredients.

1. Exfoliation

Basically even during winter, your skin would necessitate the removal of impurities; however, it will at the same time also require more hydration. For instance, the best natural ingredients that can be used are oats and honey, granulated sugar and coconut oil, aloe vera and walnut powder. Exfoliate only once a week.

2. Hydrating face masks and moisturizer

Incorporating a hydrating and nourishing mask would help. Mix half a teaspoon honey with one teaspoon pure almond oil and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with plain water. It would rejuvenate the skin and help it glow naturally.

Now, that we have got you all covered with these tips, you can easily deal with your seasonal skin related problems.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the above article are that of the writer and do not reflect that of ANI.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor