Yoga and exercise for acute respiratory issues

New Delhi, Nov 25 The rise in air pollution, coupled with lousy lifestyle habits, is causing a spike in respiratory diseases. According to a Lancet report, the contribution of chronic respiratory diseases in India increased from 4.5 per cent in 1990 to 6.4 per cent in 2016. With respiratory issues on the rise, there is an increased demand for natural solutions to treat such issues. Instead of conventional medicine, people are turning to alternative medical therapies to find cures for ailments.

Common Lung Disorders

Bronchial Asthma

Bronchitis is a health condition that causes inflammation in the airways of the lungs. This leads to narrowing of the air pathways and excess mucus causes wheezing, coughing and difficulty breathing. It is a chronic condition that interferes seriously with daily life.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor