Yoga helps me listen to my body: Mira Kapoor

New Delhi, Aug 12 Bollywood celebrity Mira Kapoor says she turned to yoga because she realised that yoga helps her listen to her body and makes her feel connected and in tune with herself.

"My yoga journey picked up after I became a mom. It helped me in ways that made me realise that yoga is more than just weight loss. It helped me strengthen myself, become flexible and more mindful. My go to yoga routine involves hip mobility and flexibility flows that includes asanas like Halasana and Sarvangasana," Kapoor, who is also a partner at SARVA and a yoga enthusiast told life.

Kapoor is part of the yoga-based wellness brand's 'Achieve', a collaborative platform where various celebrity yoga enthusiasts join hands with the brand to create goal-based workshops aimed at achieving sustainable fitness outcomes in an engaging, encouraging and interactive way.

"Collaborating with SARVA on 'Achieve', sharing the tips and tricks that worked for me with a larger audience is an opportunity I want to make the most of. We have solutions for people like you and me. Real bodies with real problems and real solutions."

Asked why she recommends post-partum yoga, Kapoor shares: "Post pregnancy, my back pain

