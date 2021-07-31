1,800 crore potholes in roads, highest damage in Konkan due to heavy rainfall

The Public Works Department has estimated that the recent heavy rains, floods and landslides in the state have caused a loss of about Rs 1,800 crore to the roads. Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan gave this information while interacting with the media. He said heavy rains, floods and landslides have caused severe damage to roads and bridges in all parts of the state. The highest loss of Rs 700 crore was in the Konkan region alone, followed by Pune, Amravati, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Nashik divisions.

District wise inspection

- District wise Chief Engineers and equivalent level officers have been appointed to inspect the damage in the worst affected districts of Konkan and Western Maharashtra.

- It is still raining in many places and the work of cleaning the pavement is still going on. Therefore, in some places, physical inspection has been carried out, while in many places, the primary damage has been estimated through photographs of damaged roads and drone filming.

290 roads closed

- According to preliminary estimates, 290 roads were closed for traffic, 469 roads were disrupted and 140 bridges and culverts were submerged.

- The amount of damage is likely to increase. The situation in the state will be reviewed at a meeting of the Public Works Department on August 3.

- Chavan also informed that he had a telephonic conversation with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari regarding the damage done to national highways in the state.

