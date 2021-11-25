2013 Shakti Mills gang-rape case: Bombay HC sets aside sentence of death penalty of 3 accused, sends them to life imprisonment
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 25, 2021 11:18 AM2021-11-25T11:18:06+5:302021-11-25T11:40:23+5:30
Bombay High court on Thursday set aside the sentence of death penalty of three accused in 2013 Shakti Mills ...
Bombay High court on Thursday set aside the sentence of death penalty of three accused in 2013 Shakti Mills gang-rape case and has sends them to life imprisonment.
On August 22,2013, a 22-year-old photojournalist, who was interning with an English-language magazine in Mumbai, was gang-raped by five people, including a juvenile. The photojournalist was accompanied by her colleague on assignment, was raped by four men and a minor inside the Shakti Mills compound. The Mumbai Police had cracked the case within 24 hours and arrested all the accused within a week.
Open in app
2013 Shakti Mills gang-rape case | Bombay High court sets aside the sentence of death penalty of three accused, sends them to life imprisonment pic.twitter.com/cjQmKhUnYn— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021