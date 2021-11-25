2013 Shakti Mills gang-rape case: Bombay HC sets aside sentence of death penalty of 3 accused, sends them to life imprisonment

Published: November 25, 2021 11:18 AM

2013 Shakti Mills gang-rape case: Bombay HC sets aside sentence of death penalty of 3 accused, sends them to life imprisonment

Bombay High court on Thursday set aside the sentence of death penalty of three accused in 2013 Shakti Mills gang-rape case and has sends them to life imprisonment. 

On August 22,2013, a 22-year-old photojournalist, who was interning with an English-language magazine in Mumbai, was gang-raped by five people, including a juvenile. The photojournalist was accompanied by her colleague on assignment, was raped by four men and a minor inside the Shakti Mills compound. The Mumbai Police had cracked the case within 24 hours and arrested all the accused within a week.

