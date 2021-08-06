Aaditya Thackeray hints at allowing local train travel for fully vaccinated people

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today staged agitation at various places in Mumbai demanding that fully vaccinated people should be allowed to travel by local trains. Important BJP leaders, MLAs, office bearers and activists had participated in this agitation. It seems that this movement of BJP will be successful.



Aaditya Thackeray, the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburbs, has made an important statement in this regard. ‘There has been a two-three week discussion about local train travel. In the next one or two days we will announce the decision. Fully vaccinated people could be allowed to travel by train but they might get other relaxations as well? This will be decided after careful discussion, 'said Aditya Thackeray. Therefore, those who have taken both doses of the vaccine may soon be allowed to travel by local train.

The BJP has been continuously demanding to allow local train travel for the common man. For this, agitations were also held in many places today. Aditya has also commented on it. Opponents should agitate. But they should understand the situation, the facts. There is no politics in this. People's lives need to be saved. The Center has also given such instructions. Some concessions will be given soon, "said Aditya Thackeray.

