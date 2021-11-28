Abhay Deol's 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' clocks 13 years

Abhay Deol-starrer 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' has completed 13 years since its release.

The 2008 film was a dark comedy that dealt with the classic theme of 'haves vs have-nots'. Dibakar Banerjee had helmed the film.

'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' also stars Paresh Rawal, Richa Chadha, and Manjot Singh among others.

The film's 13th anniversary has made Manjot nostalgic.

Marking the special occasion, Manjot took to Instagram and thanked Dibakar Banerjee for giving him a chance to act in such a brilliant movie.

"#oyeluckyluckyoye Turns 13 Today! Thank you for giving so much love to the film. Grateful," he wrote.

Manjot played the younger version of Abhay Deol in 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!.

( With inputs from ANI )

