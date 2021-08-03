Abhishek Banerjee excited about his Telugu debut

Actor Abhishek Banerjee is all set to make his Telugu debut.

The yet-to-be-titled film, which also features Anand Deverakonda and Manasa Radhakrishnan, is being helmed by K. V. Guhan.

On working in the Telugu film, Abhishek said, "Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu is where I spent a considerable amount of my childhood and I grew up watching Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. So in a way shooting for a Telugu film is like going back to childhood."

He added, "It feels good to know that your talent is getting recognition across industries, I am also very excited to work alongside Anand Deverakonda. I look forward to this project."

Abhishek, who is best known for his roles in 'Paatal Lok' and 'Stree', will also be seen in 'Rocket', 'Bhediya', 'Aankh Micholi', 'Helmet' and 'Dostana 2'.

( With inputs from ANI )

