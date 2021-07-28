Aftab Shivdasani pens a cute post on his daughter's first birthday

Actor Aftab Shivdas's daughter Nevaeh has turned one on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 'Masti' star posted a cute wish for the little one.

"Happy 1st birthday Nevaeh," he wrote.

Along with it, Aftab uploaded an adorable picture, wherein we can see Aftab and his wife Nin Dusanj's hands making a heart around the feet of their daughter.

Aftab and Nin, who tied the knot in 2014, have welcomed Nevaeh last year in London, United Kingdom. The couple announced the news of the birth of their daughter via a social media post on August 2, 2020.

"A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth'.. With God's blessings, @nindusanjAand I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now," Aftab had posted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aftab is currently shooting for 'Special Ops 1.5' in Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

