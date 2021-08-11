After 10 days on the run, suspect in multi-crore financial misappropriation arrested

Sunil Devkinandan Zanwar, 59, was the main suspect in the multi-crore financial misappropriation of Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni Multistate Co-operative Credit Society (BHR) for the last ten months. On Tuesday morning, Zanwar to smoke a cigarette came out on the balcony of the house in which he was staying. At the same time, Zanwar was spotted by the police and they caught him.

Zanwar used to take refuge in Mumbai, Indore and Ujjain and Rajasthan by changing his mobile location. However, the Pune police also persisted in their investigation, tracing the location of the mobile internet dongle, used by Zanwar with the help of technical analysis. The Pune police, who wanted to arrest Zanwar under any circumstances and bring him before the court, arrested him at Panchavati in Godakathi, Nashik on Tuesday morning.

The Pune police squad has been on a lookout for Zanwar's for the last ten days. In Indore, the police had also found Zanwar's location; But there he managed to escape. He was constantly changing locations using different mobiles. Police checked the CDRs of more than 50 mobiles. It is also understood that the team traveled up to 2500 km in these ten days. Traveling about 430 km from Indore, Zanwar police reached Panchavati in Nashik in a Maruti Eco car.

Zanwar went missing in the dark at midnight on Monday in a colony at a short distance from Panchavati police station on Dindori Road. As police were patrolling the colony, they spotted an unidentified car outside a house. Police began focusing on the car. While inquiring about the car, it was found that it was in the name of his son.