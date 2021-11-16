After WhatsApp chats, Nawab Malik releases audio clips of KP Gosavi

The series of allegations leveled by NCP spokesperson and minister Nawab Malik against NCB divisional director Sameer Wankhede over the Mumbai Drugs Cruise Party case is still ongoing. Nawab Malik today tweeted a mobile phone conversation between KP Gosavi and an unidentified person in connection with the Aryan Khan drugs case and is currently in police custody. Clips of this conversation are likely to cause a stir again. Earlier, Nawab Malik had leaked KP Gosavi's WhatsApp chats. The matter is now likely to take a new turn with the new sensational revelation made by Nawab Malik. Nawab Malik has posted 4 audio clips of KP Gosavi on Twitter.

KP Gosavi - Just collect the data along with contact details, after this you will trace from mobile only! No problem But don't discuss apart from me because I am directly connected to the officials.



— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 16, 2021

The second clip of KP Gosavi - Kabir Ka.... Are you sure Kabir will have it! I want confirmation from those who have 5 out of 10, they should have it.



— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 16, 2021

3rd clip KP Gosavi - Dada! If you want to send the message of Delhi, then put it now! Later Delhi will be closed.



— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाب मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 16, 2021

4th clip KP Gosavi - Bhai Jaane De Abhi Sab Lok Tired Hai! The whole staff is tired and I haven't slept since yesterday! I am also in bad condition everyone is tired.

— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 16, 2021

Nawab Malik has revealed some chats and audio clips about the action being taken at a cruise party in Mumbai. In one of these audio clips, it has come to light that KP Gosavi is officially mentioned. KP Gosavi appears to be chatting with a person about targeting certain people at a party on a cruise. The WhatsApp chat reveals that KP Gosavi and the informant were planning to implicate certain people in a party on Cordelia Cruise. It has been mentioned that this is the conversation of Det KP Gosavi.