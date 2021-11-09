AHAR Restaurant Food Rates: Prices of all dishes in restaurants to increase by 30%

While inflation has already hit the common man, now it is becoming more expensive to enjoy food in restaurants. The (AHAR) Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association has decided to increase the prices of all food items in restaurants in the state by 30 per cent. So customers will have to pay extra to go to a restaurant and enjoy food.

Petrol, diesel and edible oil prices have also gone up in the last few days. Prices of vegetables have also skyrocketed. Onion prices, on the other hand, have not come down yet. It is now seen that the food items in the restaurant are also affected by all this. Due to rising inflation and lockdowns, restaurants have to bear huge losses. Against this backdrop, it is being said that the Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association has decided to increase the prices of food items.