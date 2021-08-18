Air hostess from Amravati who brought back 129 Indians from Kabul

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country after the Taliban took control of the country on Sunday. Now the Vice President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh, has announced his name as the caretaker President of Afghanistan. The Taliban have created a chaotic situation in Afghanistan. Like other countries, the Indian government airlifted Indians stranded in Afghanistan.

Air India returned to India with 129 Indian passengers in Afghanistan. Shweta Shanke from Amravati was the flight attendant on this flight. She has bravely done her duty and handled the whole situation and brought the passengers back home safely.

The Air India flight carrying 129 Indians and other passengers from Afghanistan landed in India. The AI-244 took off from Kabul airport in critical condition. Shweta Shanke from Daryapur in Amravati district was the flight attendant on this Air India flight. She handled the whole situation competently, rescued the Indians and brought them back to their homeland, without thinking about her own life.

An Air India flight was sent to bring back the Indians stranded in Afghanistan. However, the plane was not allowed to land at Kabul International Airport. Amid fears of hijacking and fears of running out of fuel, the Air India plane landed at Kabul airport shortly afterwards and returned safely to India with Afghan nationals and officials. This time Shweta Shanke, an air hostess, recognized the seriousness of the situation and guided the passengers with courage and patience. The staff of Air India is being lauded by the whole country.

Maharashtra's Shweta Shanke's performance is currently being lauded in the country. Her parents are very proud of Shweta. Shweta lives in Shivaji Chowk, Babhli in Daryapur in Amravati district. Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur interacted with 'Nirja' Shweta, who brought back Indians safely from Afghanistan. She said she could hear the sound of bullets coming from outside. But we won the mision and brought back everyone safely.