Ajit Pawar reacts over Narayan Rane's remark on CM Thackeray during visit to flood affected areas

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has responded to Union Minister Narayane Rane, who made used disrrespectful language to mention Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Some leaders are visiting the flood-hit area. It is their right. We also visited when we were in opposition, but where are the collectors at that time? Where are the tehsildars? We did not ask for it. But the question has arisen as to whether some people come to inspect the flood victims or to see the authorities. I have never used such low level language about the Chief Minister ", said Ajit Pawar.

"From Yashwantrao Chavan to Sharad Pawar, many became Chief Ministers. But such language has not been used by any opposition party or other leaders in their party.

Have you come to inspect the flood-hit area or have you come to inspect the officers, the Collector? Do these people visit to see the officers in authority? ", said Ajit Pawar.

BJP leaders had expressed outrage over the absence of officials during the Chiplun tour. The traders who faced losses in the floods lodged complaints with Union Minister Narayan Rane. After that, Narayan Rane had called the District Collector and took him to task. 'CM BM gela udat', he said in Marathi. Don't give us anyone's name. District magistrate said that he was with Guardian Minister, you are saying you are with CM. Who's here do you have any of your officers here? Remember you will not be allowed to sit on the seat now, "Narayan Rane had said to the District Collector.

