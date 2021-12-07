Amid Omicron scare, at least 100 foreign returnees go missing in Thane

Omicron covid variant has created panic across the world. In India there are atleast 23 omicron patients that have been found. In Maharashtra there are total 10 omicron patients in the state. Amid the scare of the new variant the Maharashtra government is totally vigilant and keeping an eye on cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 being reported.

Now a shocking news has come that over 100 recent foreign returnees are untraceable in Maharashtra's Thane district.

KMDC chief Vijay Suryavanshi has said that at least 109 out of 295 recent foreign returnees under Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KMDC) in Thane district were untraceable currently

KDMC chief added that mobile phones of some of foreign returnees were switched off while many of the last given addresses were found to be locked.

According to guidelines, foreign returnees under the KDMC limits from all 'at risk' nations have to undergo 7-day home quarantine, and a COVID-19 test will be conducted on the eighth day.

“Even if it is negative, they will have to undergo another 7-day home quarantine and it would be the duty of housing society members to ensure the norm is not violated," he added.