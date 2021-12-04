Amid Omicron variant scare, BMC issues new guidelines

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has started taking strict steps against the new variant of Omicron. Passengers coming from high risk countries will be closely monitored. Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal's action plan has come up. A five point action plan has been prepared for the passengers coming from abroad.

As per Omicron guidelines, everyday CEO, MIAL will send a single line list of international travellers arriving in Mumbai in the preceding 24hrs, to disaster management unit, which will further forward it ward-wise to Ward War Rooms & Medical Officer of Health.

The Ward War Room teams will telephonically call all the passengers throughout their home quarantine 5 times a day, to monitor their health status. Medical teams & ambulances shall be provided regularly.

What is the action plan?

The airport CEO will send a list of high-risk passengers to the disaster management unit

Software development to simplify passenger lists

This disaster management unit will be sent to the war room in 24 wards of Mumbai Municipal Corporation with the address of the passenger

Passengers will be under home quarantine and will be kept in touch for 7 consecutive days from the War Room

Care will be taken to ensure that the passenger is following the rules of quarantine

The war room will have 10 ambulances ready in the ward

Municipal team will also be formed

Municipal team will also go to the passenger's house and check

A letter will be given to the society where the passengers live

The municipality will keep a close eye on whether it follows the rules of passenger home quarantine or not