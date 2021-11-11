Amruta Fadnavis sends legal notice to Nawab Malik for 'tarnishing image of her family' through his tweets

Amruta Devendra Fadnavis, the wife of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday sent a legal notice to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for 'tarnishing the image of her family' through his alleged defamatory tweets.



"Mr. @nawabmalikncp shared series of defamatory, misleading and maligning tweets including some pictures! Here is Notice of Defamation including criminal proceedings under various Sections of IPC. Either delete tweets in 48 hours with unconditional public apology or face action !," tweeted Amruta Fadnavis.

Malik had alleged that drugs business in the state flourished under former state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' tenure.

He said, "One Jaydeep Rana currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case has relations with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He was the financial head of a famous River song by former Chief Minister's wife Amruta Fadnavis. Drugs business in the state grew under his tenure."

Malik further demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or judicial probe into the issue. "This is a matter relating to the illegal drugs business in Maharashtra. I demand CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue," he added.