Amruta Fadnavis will never enter politics, says Devendra Fadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, is in the news. Amruta Fadnavis is active on social media. Amruta is commenting on various political issues. The war of words between Amruta Fadnavis and Shiv Sena on Twitter was well discussed. Amruta Fadnavis is constantly commenting on political issues, so will she enter politics in the future? Such a question must have occurred to everyone. But now her husband Devendra Fadnavis himself has given the answer.

Recently, a Twitter war broke out between Amruta Fadnavis and Nawab Malik. Speaking on the occasion, Devendra Fadnavis said that at present, politics is going on a personal level. Man should be ready for everything in politics.

Man should be ready for everything in politics. But it revealed real faces of many. Amruta Fadnavis is a different personality. She has her own hobbies and interests. But she is being deliberately targeted. I have not left politics and never will. He has said that Amruta Fadnavis will never enter politics. He was speaking in an interview given to News18 Lokmat.