Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a special PMLA court on Saturday here in Mumbai.

"The ED was asking for a further extension of custody for nine days. We argued that the ground ED is presenting today is the same as what they presented in the earlier hearing. Therefore, their prayer was rejected and Deshmukh was sent to judicial custody," said Vikram Chaudhary, Anil Deshmukh's lawyer.

Deshmukh had been remanded to four days of ED custody till November 6 by a Mumbai court on November 2.

He was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

