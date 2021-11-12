Anil Deshmukh taken for medical examination ahead of HC hearing in money laundering case

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been taken for medical examination ahead of the Bombay High Court hearing scheduled to be held on Friday in connection with money laundering case.

Deshmukh's Enforcement Directorate custody ends today.

Bombay High Court on November 7 remanded Deshmukh to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 12.

He was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including, asking former Assistant Police Inspector in Mumbai Police Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

